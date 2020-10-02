WWE Rumors: Details On Reported Backstage Tension Between Vince McMahon & Triple H Revealed

According to Ringside News, the upcoming WWE draft has reportedly caused backstage tension between Vince McMahon and Triple H.

Some NXT superstars are expected to join Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown during the shake-up. However, Triple H still has big plans for some of the black-and-gold brand stars who the chairman wants to move to one of the flagship shows.

It is believed that McMahon has tried to pluck some performers without consulting “The Game” first. This has happened in the past, when Ricochet, Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Tommaso Ciampa were drafted at short notice.

The report highlighted that Triple H isn’t out of the loop this time around. The Hall of Famer does have some input, but he doesn’t have the final say. A source close to the outlet claimed that McMahon is still the one who makes the decisions.

The Ringside News source equated the situation to Facebook relationships. They said that if McMahon and Triple H were in one of those, they would have to select the “it’s complicated” status. This suggests that while they still work together, they don’t always see eye to eye.

Even though Triple H is reportedly concerned about losing some of his top stars, he might find some good replacements for them. As documented by TalkSport, NXT will also take part in this year’s draft, which marks a historic first in WWE.

However, as the article noted, Triple H claimed that there are provisions in place to make sure that his roster doesn’t suffer as a result of the shakeup.

“There are different protocols and procedures now around moving an NXT wrestler to the main roster, and you’ll see that in the upcoming draft later this year. You definitely have to think about the changes a lot more now.”

As of this writing, it’s unknown which developmental talents McMahon has his sights set on. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Chelsea Green’s name has been thrown around already, but she was supposedly called up months ago and has been waiting to make her main roster debut since then.

Chad Gable could also be set to return to the black-and-gold brand. There are rumors going around that he might be unveiled as the mystery wrestler who’s set to appear at this weekend’s Takeover event.

Bo Dallas and Bobby Roode have also been linked as possible candidates, and both could arguably use a change of scenery.