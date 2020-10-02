Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Strapless Painting Top & Latex Pants

Khloe Kardashian treated her fans to a sultry new Instagram share on Friday. The reality star stared a collection of photos and Boomerangs in which she rocked a strapless top featuring a painting of a woman, as well as a pair of black latex pants. Her skintight ensemble did nothing but favors for her killer curves.

The post showed Khloe standing against a white wall beside what looked to be a stone pillar. A bright light washed over her tan skin and gave her a radiant glow.

Khloe’s look included a corset-style shirt with a black trim. The sweetheart neckline dipped low on her chest and squeezed her ample cleavage out. Meanwhile, the fabric wrinkled below her bust and clung to her curvy figure. The painting on the front drew attention to her flat tummy.

The shirt was tucked into a pair of sexy latex pants that came up higher on the sides. The material clung to her hourglass shape and accentuated her shapely hips.

Khloe finished off the look with a pair of silver stud earrings and a matching bracelet. She styled her brunette hair in neat pigtails at the back of her head. The ends of her locks were slightly curled and fell to the sides of her chest.

In the first image, Khloe stood sideways and lifted one leg as she arched her back. She turned her head to the camera and parted her lips. Other photos showed her facing forward as she angled her hips and popped out her chest while flashing a sultry stare.

The mother of one also shared a few GIFs and short videos. In one, she leaned on the pillar and made a kissing motion with her head. Khloe could also be seen moving her shoulders and her hips to strike a few different sexy poses.

The post quickly racked up more than 822,000 likes and counting. Fans and friends also left nearly 7,900 comments filled with love for Khloe’s physique.

“Oh wow! you are beautiful,” one person wrote with heart-eye emoji.

“Love this hair on u ♥️ so pretty,” Khloe’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, added.

“NAH THIS HAIR!!!!! This is everything!!! serve and more omg,” a third follower wrote.

Khloe’s followers always love to see her killer outfits. Earlier this week, she went for sporty vibes as she rocked a blue sports bra and leggings while performing some yoga moves by the pool. That share received more than 313,000 likes.