Melissa Riso Gets Flirty While Wearing Lacy, Pink Lingerie

Model, influencer and actress Melissa Riso engaged her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 2 with an update featuring a particularly stunning photo. In the sultry snap, the 33-year-old former MMA ring girl and one-time host of Playboy TV’s Bad Ass appeared before the camera in a lacy, pink lingerie ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

In the accompanying caption, Riso shared an inspirational quote with her fans, adding the hashtags #love and #life. While a number of her followers were quick to offer appreciation for the uplifting words in the post’s comments section, a large contingent of the crowd looked to be inspired in equal measure by her breathtaking beauty, publicly declaring their affection for her seductive look in the thread.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” appraised one admirer.

“Beautiful as always!!! Thanks for sharing all your wonderful gorgeousness once again!!!” raved a second devotee, who also referred to Riso as “sexy.”

“You were born perfect,” opined another smitten commenter.

“Being kind to everyone goes a long way as well,” added a fourth fan in reference to Riso’s quote. “You’re a beautiful person, inside and out.”

Riso was snapped resting on what looked to be a large deck chair or outdoor loveseat in the picture, with one of her thighs planted to its cushion while the other was elevated behind it. Meanwhile, she braced the weight of her upper body with one hand, while the other rested against her bosom and collarbone. Although she was looking away from the camera, her picturesque face and wavy, windswept hair were well-evidenced.

The model sported a smoldering expression in the shot, and her full, pink lips were parted to reveal a hint of her white upper teeth.

Her lacy bra was semi-sheer in nature, covering the most intimate areas of her perky bosom while still allowing for a significant showing of skin. So, too, were her panties, which were similar in their lacy aesthetic. Both garments were bound to thick, solid straps in a matching shade of pink that encircled Riso’s slender trunk and appeared to give off a shine in the natural light.

In the background, a large, white and teal curtain was visible. Behind it, a stone wall teaming with tree branches and other vegetation was visible, although it was out of focus on the photo’s frame.

Riso’s latest Instagram offering made a clear impact on her fans and followers, getting double-tapped to the tune of almost 3,000 likes in less than an hour after appearing on her feed.

