Rachel Cook Teases Her Fans With Sultry ‘Boat Day In Croatia’ Snaps

Model Rachel Cook teased her Instagram followers with a new trio of photos on Friday. She promoted the upcoming issue of her online magazine Nirvana by revealing another sneak peek at some of the sexy snapshots included.

Not long ago, Rachel visited Dubrovnik, Croatia. She shared quite a few pictures via her Instagram page while she was there, and now she’s doing a bit of a throwback with additional uploads.

One of the looks that Rachel displayed at the time was a combination of bikini bottoms and a cropped nautical sweater. She looked phenomenal in the combination, and she went back to that particular shoot with this new set of shots.

In her previous upload, she posted a short video showing her wearing this outfit while she posed with a couple of other models on a sailboat. This time, she uploaded three photos that focused entirely on her radiant beauty.

All three new uploads featured Rachel wearing the same nautical sweater, bikini bottoms, and cap that she had in the previous video. In the first photo she revealed on Friday, she posed in a shady area that gave an entirely different feel to the setting in comparison to the open, sunny snapshots.

Rachel held one hand up to the cap and appeared to hold a pipe in her other hand. Sunlight hit her face in a way that emphasized the blue color of her eyes, and her midriff was hidden in the shadows.

The second snapshot contained plenty of sunlight highlighting Rachel’s insanely fit physique. She stood to the side and arched her back, her pert derriere demanding attention. She tilted her head back and parted her lips slightly as she gazed off to the side past the camera.

The final upload was more sweet than sexy. Rachel smiled coquettishly in this shot that was cropped to show her from the chest up. The sweater was pushed off of her shoulder on one side and she kept the cap on over her short brown, curly tresses.

Rachel’s 2.9 million Instagram followers loved these looks. It took just 20 minutes for more than 12,000 likes and 150 comments to pour in from the model’s fans.

“You are a goddess,” one fan raved.

“go ahead my beautiful captain,” another teased.

“Breathtaking Rachel,” someone said.

“Wow you’re simply perfect,” commented someone else.

In her caption, the 23-year-old brunette beauty teasingly asked which look was everybody’s favorite. Judging by the feedback she received right away, people struggled to pick just one.

Each of the snapshots showcased the model’s beauty in slightly different ways. At the same time, all of the snaps highlighted Rachel’s confidence as well as her jaw-droppingly gorgeous figure.