Kindly Myers Sizzles In Sports Bra & Distressed Jeans While Posing In A Field

On Friday, October 2, American model Kindly Myers shared a series of stunning snaps with her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 36-year-old posing in a field with a mountain range in the blurred background. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Bozeman, Montana.

Kindly opted to wear a sage green sports bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of distressed blue jeans. The casual ensemble showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She finished off the look with a Carhartt beanie, a silver cross pendant necklace, and a sparkling ring. The blond bombshell had also styled her long locks in pigtail braids.

In the first image, the Kentucky-native turned to the side and sat on the ground with one of her knees bent. She rested her elbow on her knee and placed her hand on the side of her head. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips. Kindly altered her position for the following photo by facing forward with her shoulders back. She turned her neck and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, Kindly noted her fondness for Bozeman. She also credited the professional photographer Thomas Prusso with taking the picture.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 8,000 likes. Quite a few of Kindly’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You in Montana is just too much perfection,” wrote one fan, along with both a heart-eye and thumbs up emoji.

“What a goddess and not to mention breathtaking view,” added a different devotee,

“You look amazing, lovely. [Y]ou’re so gorgeous,” remarked another follower, adding a string of red heart, flower, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“So very attractive! Love the braids!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Kindly has shown off her fantastic figure. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits.

For instance, she recently uploaded a provocative picture, in which she wore a skimpy pink swimsuit that put her pert derriere on full display. That post has been liked over 16,000 times since it was shared.