Antje Utgaard Sizzles In A Light-Pink Swimsuit, Flashes Her Mesmerizing Smile

On Friday, October 2, American model Antje Utgaard took to her Instagram page and treated her legions of followers to a very hot picture.

In the snapshot, the Playboy model rocked a light-pink, one-piece swimsuit which hugged her curvaceous figure. The color of the ensemble not only highlighted her perfect tan but its low-cut neckline showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The high-cut leg opening of the swimsuit drew attention to her well-toned thighs and legs.

Antje wore her blond tresses in waves and swept her locks to one side, letting them fall over her shoulder. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. The shoot took place outdoors, near a swimming pool. To pose, Antje knelt on a large unicorn-shaped float. She bent slightly forward and turned her face to one side. Looking away from the camera, she flashed an ear-to-ear smile.

In the caption, Antje wrote that she’s enjoying a Friday pool party. She also tagged her photographer, Aaron Riveroll, for acknowledgment.

Within an hour of posting, the picture amassed more than 6,500 likes. In addition, many of Antje’s ardent followers flocked to the comments section and shared nearly a hundred comments in which they praised her amazing figure, pretty looks, and her stunning smile.

“Omg, this pic needs to be turned into a poster,” one of her followers remarked.

“Of all your photos, you should definitely have this one blown up and framed in your house,” chimed in another user.

“HOLY SMOKES!!! YOU ARE F*CKING GORGEOUS. GODDAMMMMMMMNNNN!!!” a third admirer proclaimed, adding multiple heart and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are beautiful, Antje. I swear I love you so much. Please, reply to my messages on Instagram!” a fourth fan commented.

Other users posted words and phrases like “so perfect,” “the baddest,” and “killer smile,” to let Antje know how much they adore her.

Many other models also liked and commented on the snap to show appreciation and support, including Abigail Ratchford, Polina Sitnova, and Deh Alves.

Antje impressed her legions of admirers with her skin-baring snapshots from time to time. As The Inquisitr previously reported, a day ago, she uploaded another sultry photograph in which she rocked a sexy bra, made from a pale pink fabric with black lace over it.

The tiny garment displayed major cleavage. The hottie completed her ensemble with a pair of cat ears made from a similar lace material. To date, the pic has accrued more than 37,000 likes and close to 500 comments.