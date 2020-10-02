Alexis Skyy Shows Off Curves In Pink Skintight Top And Pants

Television personality Alexis Skyy captured the attention of thousands of her 4.4 million Instagram followers when she shared some photos of herself to her page on Thursday, October 1.

The 26-year-old, who is known for starring in the VH1 series Love & Hip Hop, was photographed on a sidewalk for the four-slide series. Alexis situated herself directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of poses.

In the first photo, the mom-of-one stood directly in front of the camera with open arms. She popped one hip out and pushed her right leg forward to accentuate her curvy figure. She wore a pout on her face as she directed her gaze toward the camera’s lens. Alexis posed similarly in the second photo, but this time held her purse with her left hand and put her left leg forward. The third image displayed her sneakers up close, while the fourth zoomed in on her purse.

Her long, highlighted hair was parted to the left and styled pin-straight as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her long nails appeared perfectly manicured with lilac polish.

She sported a pink top that featured a ribbed design. The garment tightly hugged her busty figure, while its low-cut neckline revealed a bit of her cleavage. The beauty teamed the top with a pair of matching, formfitting, high-waisted pants that highlighted her curvy hips, and showed off a bit of her pert derriere. She completed the look with a camouflage jacket, a pair of white Air Jordans, and a Louis Vuitton purse.

In the post’s caption, Alexis revealed that her ensemble was designed and manufactured by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she has promoted in the past.

The series garnered a great deal of enthusiasm from social media users, accumulating more than 145,000 likes within a day. More than 1,000 admirers also complimented the model in the comments section, praising her famous form, her good looks, and her outfit.

“This color on you is so bomb,” one user commented, adding a heart-eyed emoji to the end of their compliment.

“I like you and you’re beautiful! So bomb,” a second fan added, following their kind words with a single black heart emoji.

“Love this hair color boo, you look amazing,” another admirer chimed in.

“You’re looking really nice and slim,” a fourth user proclaimed.

Thursday’s post came just a few days after Alexis posted a snapshot of herself in a pink and gold bikini, which sent fans into a frenzy.