Harvey Weinstein Faces Three New Charges Of Rape In California

Harvey Weinstein was slapped with six new sexual assault charges on Friday, including three felony counts of forcible rape and three felony counts of forcible oral copulation.

As The Wrap reported, the new charges are added to the existing count or rape and forcible oral copulation, along with two counts of sexual battery and one count of sexual penetration by use of force.

If convicted, the disgraced Hollywood producer faces anywhere from 140 years to life in prison. Currently, he is behind bars in New York state after being convicted of rape and sexual assault in February.

Allegedly, Weinstein, 68, raped an unidentified woman at a Beverly Hills hotel sometime between September 2004 and September 2005 and a second unidentified woman between November 2009 and November 2010.

L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey released a statement about the new charges.

“I am thankful to the first women who reported these crimes and whose courage have given strength to others to come forward,” she said. “The willingness of these latest victims to testify against a powerful man gives us the additional evidence we need to build a compelling criminal case.”

Weinstein will face an extradition hearing on December 11 to determine if he will be forced to face the allegations in California. The case there has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dozens of women have come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault or other crimes in the past three years since the New York Times published a bombshell report about him. The alleged victims include women like Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento, Kate Beckinsale, and Cate Blanchett. Since the revelations, he has been of the most high-profile cases of the #metoo movement.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Currently, the former movie mogul is serving 23 years for those crimes. Weinstein’s attorney, Donna Rotunno, criticized the sentence, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

“That number was obnoxious. There are murderers who will get out of court faster than Harvey Weinstein will,” she said. “That number spoke to the pressure of movements in the public, that number did not speak to the evidence that came out in trial. That number did not speak to the testimony that we heard. That number did not speak to evidence, nor did it speak to justice.”

According to USA Today, this is the second time that the case against him has been amended.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence and has stated that all of the encounters that he had with the people who have come forward were consensual. He is expected to appeal his New York conviction.