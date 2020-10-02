Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Post About Previous Miscarriage In Support Of Chrissy Teigen

Kate Beckinsale opened up about a past tragedy on Friday, detailing a miscarriage she had “years ago” with a share from the All on the Board Instagram account. The condolences in the picture gave a sympathetic view on children lost at birth, perhaps with an attempt to ease the pain around miscarriages and lives shortly lived.

In Kate’s lengthy caption, she detailed the occasion for the post, saying how she noticed people were “criticizing” Chrissy Teigen for sharing “deeply intimate photos” of the recent loss of her baby.

As The Inquisitr reported on Wednesday, Chrissy and husband John Legend revealed their tragic loss in a series of photos, as Chrissy shared a long caption regarding her pregnancy and hospitalization and how her family was facing the “darkest of days.”

To express her condolences to Chrissy, Kate posted the written message about babies who are “born to be angels” and detailed a deeply personal event in her life when she lost a baby “at 20 weeks” and “collapsed inside.” The English actress and model went on to explain the “grief” and “shock” she endured, saying that it can be the “loneliest” period in one’s life.

To return to her original intention for the post, Kate thanked Chrissy for making it “abundantly clear” how “devastating” the experience can be and encouraged users to help lift up the grieving or “keep quiet.”

Kate’s followers gave her a lot of love and support, with over 70,000 likes and more than 2,500 comments on the upload. Many commented with words of praise while others simply left prayer hands and heart emoji, showing the actress appreciation for her vulnerable, compassionate message.

“Sorry for your loss. We lost our daughter at 38 weeks. It’s impossible to explain to anyone who hasn’t gone through it,” wrote a user, relating to the sad story.

“Thank you for sharing this!” another fan simply commented.

“Well said. Been there myself,” fellow actress Debbie Mazar wrote, sharing that she had an experience herself.

“So beautifully written Kate,” one person stated, admiring the 47-year-old’s touching words.

Kate’s powerful message came just a few days after Chrissy’s heartbreaking miscarriage. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kate wasn’t the only celebrity who showed up for Chrissy and husband John, as numerous stars poured in their sympathy for the couple. Famous friends like Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton gave their condolences, taking to the comments section of Chrissy’s social media post to pay respects to the family.