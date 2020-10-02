‘Vanderpump Rules’ Will Reportedly Return For Another Season

After losing some of its biggest stars, there were questions about whether or not Vanderpump Rules would be returning to televisions screens for another season. However, a source told The Sun that while filming is on hold thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be returning for another round.

“They are still planning to move forward with the Vanderpump Rules season,” the insider revealed. “Of course that could change but the plan, for now, is that it’s on.”

Producers are apparently trying to find new faces to fill in for Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were fired in June after it was revealed that they had made a phone call to the police to report an individual for a crime that she hadn’t committed. Their actions were seen as racist, forcing the show and the women’s public relations teams to cut ties with them.

Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni also left the show after they made racially insensitive comments.

“They’ve tried to add cast — like Scheana Shay’s boyfriend Brock, but he doesn’t want to be a cast member like that — and they haven’t been able to add anyone because of COVID and the subsequent pause on everything,” the source said.

In order to hire new people, the makers of the reality series want everyone to be able to feel each other out.

“They’d need the other cast to meet those people in person and see their chemistry because that’s so crucial to making the actual show,” the insider said.

Filming hasn’t resumed, yet, because California remains largely closed as the state continues to battle the pandemic.

Meanwhile, producers apparently aren’t planning to thin the cast any further. Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney, James Kennedy and Raquel Veiss, and Scheana Shay are all slated to return once the cameras start rolling again.

Lala Kent has shed some doubt about whether she and fiance and Randall Emmett will return to the Bravo hit.

Tibrina Hobson / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she said that she wanted to see what the future seasons would look like before she was sure that would return. She said that her pregnancy had changed her perspective and she wasn’t sure if she could come back to the same kind of drama that filled the series before.

Instead, she said that if she did come back, she would hope to be more “delicate” in the way she interacts with her castmates.