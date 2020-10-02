Devon Windsor Stuns By The Ocean In A Sparkly Bandeau Bikini: ‘Weekend Getaway’

Devon Windsor is already enjoying the end of the workweek, per her latest Instagram share. The Victoria’s Secret model took to her Instagram on Friday to share a series of snaps from her “weekend getaway” in which she showcased her flawless figure in a bikini while relaxing by the ocean.

The 26-year-old flooded her fans with photos in the new upload, posting a total of six images taken at the undisclosed tropical location where she would be spending the next few days. She posed out on a wooden dock, striking a number of different poses for the camera to show off her phenomenal physique nearly in its entirety as she soaked up some sun.

A gorgeous view of the palm tree-lined shore and turquoise ocean filled the background of the photos, creating a scene that was nothing short of stunning. The site was certainly worth a look, but it was Devon herself that truly captivated many of her fans as she rocked yet another scanty swimwear look that did nothing but favors for her slender frame.

The model likely sent pulses racing as she rocked a sparkly gold bikini from her own Devon Windsor Swim line. The two-piece included a bandeau-style top that wrapped tightly around her chest, highlighting her ample assets while also teasing a glimpse of cleavage. She sported a pair of bottoms in the same glittery material that showcased her toned legs and curvy hips thanks to its high-cut design. It also had a thick waistband that sat high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing attention to her flat midsection and abs.

Devon added a lightweight beige cardigan as an extra layer to her look. She offered a peek at her toned arms and shoulders by letting the garment slide down her arms in an alluring manner and tied its belt loosely around her waist to ensure that fans got a good look at her incredible bikini body.

Many of Devon’s 2.1 million followers took a moment to shower her new Instagram post with love, with over 2,300 of them clicking the like button within its first hour of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well.

The model also added a thick statement

“Best vacation picture ever,” one person wrote.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” praised another fan.

“So gorgeous,” a third follower gushed.

“Fabulous,” added a fourth admirer.

Devon certainly brings the heat whenever she adds something new to her social media page. In another recent upload, the catwalk queen looked incredible in a skimpy, zebra-print two-piece. That look proved to be another hit, earning more than 28,000 likes and 201 comments to date.