Rita Ora Flaunts Stunning Lines, Sinuous Figure In Strapless Gown While Dancing To ‘Ritual’

Singer, actress and social media maven Rita Ora returned to Instagram on Friday, October 2 by uploading another sexy video share. For her latest clip, the Fifty Shades of Grey star was filmed swaying to the sounds of one of her own songs while wearing a silky, strapless evening dress that scintillated in the bright light used for the shoot.

“Ritual” — Ora’s dance collaboration with Dutch DJ Tiësto and British record producer Jonas Blue — provided the video’s energetic backing track. As she moved with along its pulsing beats, the motion of her body in the revealing gown and the way in which she was illuminated seemingly combined to spotlight the stunning lines and sinuous curves of her physique.

As the reel commenced, Ora was shifting her hips from side to side, twisting her shoulders and running her hands down both sides of her curvy, yet compact frame. All the while, the footage’s slow-motion effect served to exaggerate her every movement.

Ora’s silky, white dress featured a frilled section of material that swept around her front from the right side of her bosom to her left hip, where it appeared to be clamped. The upper reaches of the strapless garment did not extend beyond the center of her bustline, allowing for a small showing of cleavage while her neck, shoulders and overall figure dominated the frame.

When the song’s beat picked up, Ora started to thrash her head about in unison. As a result, her lengthy, golden blond strands flowed wildly in the air above and around her. At various junctures, she fired quick, seductive glances into the camera’s lens as she moved. Meanwhile, she carried a wired microphone in her left hand while clutching a section of its cord with her right.

After the first few bars of the song had played, the camera pulled in closer to Ora as her head movements magnified. She also began to wave her arms around above her, still grasping her microphone and its lengthy, black wire as she did so. As the video came to a close, Ora offered an impish smile for the camera.

Ora’s post proved to be another popular one, receiving almost 30,000 likes in its first hour after appearing on her feed. Moreover, nearly 400 comments were left by fans, many of whom couldn’t help but declare their love for the pop star and her provocative reel.

“I hope you know how amazing you are,” commented one fan.

“ABSOLUTELY STUNNING,” exclaimed another impassioned user.

“You are the CEO of the hairflip,” joked a third admirer.

Just one day earlier, Ora served up another sultry offering that showed her in platform snakeskin boots and blue jeans.