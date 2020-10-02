Valeria Orsini Shows Off Major Cleavage In Skimpy Workout Top While At The Gym

Internet sensation Valeria Orsini blessed her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 2, with a revealing new snapshot of herself in a skimpy workout ensemble.

The 30-year-old — who is of Italian, Colombian, and Puerto Rican descent — appeared to be photographed at a gym, as workout equipment and machinery filled the background behind her. Valeria was centered in the image as she struck a sexy pose. She sat on her shins facing the camera with her thighs parted. She placed her hands in between her legs and rotated her head slightly to the right as she sported a pout on her face. She emitted a sultry and engaged energy as she stared directly into the camera’s lens.

Her long, platinum blond locks, which featured dark roots, were parted to the left and styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Her nails were perfectly manicured, complete with a white polish that stood out against her tanned skin.

Valeria showed off her famous figure in a minuscule white workout top that featured newspaper print on the band. The sporty garment was designed with a plunging neckline and a cutout in the front that exposed a massive view of cleavage, calling attention to her busty chest. She paired the top with black, high-rise shorts that looked to be made out of cotton. The bottoms directed eyes to her toned midsection. She accessorized the athletic outfit with a necklace.

In the post’s geotag, the model revealed that she was photographed in Legacy Fit, a gym in the Miami Beach district. Valeria credited the photo to Gabriel Gonzalez. In the post’s caption, she shared some motivational words with fans, telling them it’s not important how one begins the process, but how they end it.

Friday’s content received a lot of attention from social media users, amassing more than 6,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. More than 170 followers also left comments to articulate their praise about the model’s form, good looks, and choice of attire.

“Your look is fantastic and your hair is too,” one individual wrote.

“Your beauty knocked me out mamiii,” chimed in another admirer, following their sentence with a heart-eyed emoji.

“It’s always about how strong you finish and that you never quit. Well said. Looking amazing doll,” a third fan asserted, adding a red-heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Beautiful and cute,” a fourth person added.

Valeria recently shared another eye-catching post of herself on September 29, in which she rocked a skimpy pink bikini.