Joe Biden Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Potential Exposure

Former Vice President Joe Biden confirmed on Friday that he and his wife Jill Biden tested negative for the coronavirus.

“I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,” he wrote on Twitter.

There were concerns that Biden may have been exposed to the virus after he appeared at the presidential debate in Cleveland on Tuesday where Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Hope Hicks were present. All three have since tested positive for the disease. Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel was als confirmed to have the disease.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, experts warned that despite both candidates getting a negative result prior to taking the stage, it is unclear when Trump and his team began carrying the virus. There is also the possibility that there was virus present when they were tested, but too little was present to show up. That means that Biden and his team could have been exposed and could become sick.

Trump’s team faced criticism for refusing to wear masks while at the debate. The two nominees were instructed not to shake each other’s hands, as is typically done, and were told to maintain social distancing requirements.

Reportedly, the campaign didn’t inform Biden’s team about Trump and the first lady’s positive test results, as is recommended. The Hill reported that Biden’s campaign only found out about the positive result when they heard about it through the media.

Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris was also checked for COVID-19 and was found not to be carrying it. Individuals who were present at Tuesday’s debate will also be checked for the disease in order to help prevent its spread.

Prior to receiving his test results, Biden sent a message to Trump and Melania via social media wishing them a quick recovery.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden tweeted Friday morning.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Trump confirmed that he had contracted COVID-19 on Friday and said that he and his wife would begin quarantine immediately. The news had an impact on the stock markets, which dropped in the wake of the news and the potential instability that it could introduce.