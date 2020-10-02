Mark Consuelos Celebrates Kelly Ripa’s 50th Birthday With Hot Photos Of The Talk Show Host: ‘I Love You, Sexy’

Mark Consuelos took to Instagram to share a sizzling series of photos to commemorate his wife Kelly Ripa’s 50th birthday. The Riverdale star’s tribute included three photos that captured Ripa in a sexy outfit.

The first image in the set captured the Live With Kelly and Ryan host posing a grassy field. She rested one hand on the ground and the opposite near her shoulder. Ripa appeared to be in good spirits as she wore a big smile and averted her gaze off-camera. The second photo showed Ripa running in the same outdoor space, playfully grabbing the fabric from the bottom of her dress as she worked it for the camera. The third image was similar to the first and captured Ripa lounging in the grass. She tucked her knees toward her chest, grabbing them with her arms and smiling for the photo op.

The mother of three looked absolutely stunning in a floral-print top and matching skirt. The top of the garment boasted thin, spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders and a deep V-neckline that teased a peek of cleavage. It had a small set of clasps down the middle of the bodice, giving the look a sexy vibe.

Ripa teamed the look with a high-waisted, floor-length skirt that was snug on her midsection, highlighting her tiny waist and frame. The ivory-colored, pleated fabric was printed with a beautiful, floral design featuring bold pops of pink, red, and green. The bottom of the garment hit near her ankles, and Ripa’s bare feet were exposed.

The talk show host styled her short, blond locks with a middle part and loose waves that fell over her shoulders and back.

Consuelos wrote a sweet caption expressing his love. A short time after the update went live on his page, fans began to shower it with praise. More than 141,000 social media users double-tapped the shot and over 1,700 flocked to the comments section. Many of the couple’s fans dropped a line to wish Ripa a happy birthday while several others raved over her beauty.

“Love your dress, you are so beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a trio of red hearts.

“Happy birthday Kelly! Hope your day is as beautiful as you. We love you!!!” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“These photos are gorgeous. Happy 50th,” another commented with a few flames.

“Your wife is just stunning, lucky man,” a fourth fan pointed out.