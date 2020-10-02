Rick Moranis Attacked, Video Shows Unknown Assailant Punching 67-year-Old Actor

Actor Rick Moranis has been identified as the victim of a seemingly unprovoked attack in New York City. Video of the incident shows the 67-year-old actor being struck by an unknown man wearing an “I Love NY” T-shirt.

In a video of the incident, which can be seen below, the Ghostbusters star could be seen seemingly minding his own business when an unidentified assailant, seemingly out of nowhere, shoves and punches him.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

The incident took place at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Specifically, Moranis was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th street when the assault took place.

Although the identity of the victim is unclear in the surveillance footage, sources later confirmed that it was, in fact, Moranis who was assaulted.

As of early Friday afternoon, the suspect was believed to be still at large.

According to WCBS-TV, the New York Police Department is offering a reward, through its Crime Stoppers program, of up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

On Twitter, Moranis is getting an outpouring of support from concerned fans.

YouTuber Casey Neistat, for example, vowed revenge.

“so help me if i ever saw someone lay a hand on Rick Moranis,” he tweeted.

Vulture magazine, via its verified Twitter account, was a bit hyperbolic in its assessment of the situation.

“A crime against Rick Moranis is a crime against humanity,” the magazine’s social media department tweeted.

Another commenter put the assault of the actor in the context of all of the other terrible things have have happened this year.

“I know 2020 is awful. But can we please not punch Rick Moranis?,” they said.

After being one of the most bankable comedy stars in the 1980s, with hits such as Honey I Shrunk the Kids and Little Shop of Horrors, the Canadian actor retired to focus on his family after the death of his wife, Ann Belsky, of cancer in 1991. By 1997 he had completely disappeared from the public eye.

He emerged again, however briefly, in February of this year. As CNN reported at the time, he teamed up with Ryan Reynolds for an unexpected role in a Mint Mobile commercial, taking just about everybody by surprise.

Meanwhile, it looks like Moranis’ career may be resuming, although to what degree remains unclear. Earlier this year Disney announced that there will be another entry in the Honey I… franchise, with Moranis slated to return.