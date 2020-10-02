Rick Moranis Attacked, Video Shows Unknown Assailant Punching 67-year-Old Actor

Actor Rick Moranis has been identified as the victim of a seemingly unprovoked attack in New York City. Video of the incident shows the 67-year-old actor being struck by an unknown man wearing an “I Love NY” T-shirt.

In a video of the incident, which can be seen below, the Ghostbusters star could be seen seemingly minding his own business when an unidentified assailant, seemingly out of nowhere, shoves and punches him.

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

As The New York Post reported, the incident took place at around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Specifically, Moranis was walking south on Central Park West near West 70th street when the assault took place.

Although the identity of the victim is unclear in the surveillance footage, sources later confirmed that it was, in fact, Moranis who was assaulted.

As of early Friday afternoon, the suspect was believed to be still at large.

According to WCBS-TV, the New York Police Department is offering a reward, through its Crime Stoppers program, of up to $2,500 leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.