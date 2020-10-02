Kayla Erin Transforms Into A ‘Vampire Princess Peach’ In New Photos

Kayla Erin tantalized her 840,000 Instagram followers on Friday, October 2, with her most recent post. The Australian cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to share a couple of snapshots of herself transformed into a sexy vampire Princess Peach, character in Nintendo’s Mario franchise.

Erin made a collage of two different pics, both of which captured her in the same outfit. She struck similar poses in both, with the only difference being her facial expression. She stood indoors facing the camera.

In the left-hand photo, Erin puckered her lips and smiled coyly at the viewer, doing a pretty impressive impression of Princess Peach’s face. For the second, she looked sideways and opened her lips slightly, showing off fangs.

Erin had on an intricate black gown made of with solid fabric and lace, which added texture to the garment. It featured off-the-shoulder sleeves that highlighted her upper arms. The dress also boasted a low neckline with a stone detail that showcased her ample cleavage.

She rocked a blond wig with bangs and adorned with a rose gold-colored crown. On Erin’s arms, long sleeves with gold fingers further enhanced the vampire theme of the ensemble.

In the caption, Erin shared that she always wanted a black gown, though she had never seen the point in getting one until she had the idea for this cosplay.

The post proved to be a hit with her fans, garnering more than 14,300 likes and upwards of 90 comments. They flocked to the comments section to engage with her caption, sharing their opinion about her take on the popular character.

“Wow you look amazing [heart-eyes emoji] [four black hearts] thats why I love October,” one user wrote.

“Dang I remember the old Mario brother tv show and the vampire episode. I always kinda did wonder what peach would look like as a vamp won’t lie,” replied another fan.

“[L]ove it [red heart] it fit you very well, you are really beautiful,” a third user raved.

“You better wear this on your wedding I [swear to God],” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Erin often stuns her fans with her sexy outfits and cosplays. Last month, she shared a sweltering snapshot in which she rocked a cow-themed ensemble, joking that she was inspired by the cows from “Moo Moo Meadows,” which is the second track of the Mushroom Cup from Mario Kart, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She wore a two-piece bathing suit featuring dark spots against white. She also had on a headpiece with cow ears and matching thigh-high socks.