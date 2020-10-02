Elizabeth Banks, 46, Showcases Incredible Figure In Strapless, Formfitting Jumpsuit

Actress and television host Elizabeth Banks returned to Instagram on Friday to flaunt her figure and her 3.2 million followers were loving it. She shared a photo that saw her sporting a formfitting jumpsuit that she wore while hosting an episode of the Hulu series Press your Luck.

Elizabeth’s jumpsuit was strapless and covered with blue sequins, which gave it an elegant look. It had a low-cut and narrow legs. She wore a dark belt around her midsection, emphasizing her thin waist. She completed her look with a pair of clear, high-heeled PVC sandals.

The celebrity styled her hair with her bangs backcombed and pulled back. The ends were curled under and skimmed the tops of her shoulders. She kept her accessories too a minimum opting only to wear a couple of rings.

The Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp star posed in the corner of a room with lavender walls and dark carpeting. A brightly colored red and yellow poster promoting the show hung on the wall behind her.

Elizabeth posed with one hand on her hip with her other hand resting on her thigh. With one leg slightly forward, she showed off her trim figure while smiling for the camera. Her shapely shoulders and arms were on full display in the pic.

In the post’s caption, she mentioned the show, which aired last night, while tagging the streaming service.

The post was popular, drawing quite a bit of attention from her admirers. Within an hour of the update being shared to her account, it raked in more than 11,000 likes.

Likewise, dozens of her followers took to the comments section. Many of them wrote that they had seen the episode and loved it.

“Yes I did watch it last night!! I grew up watching the original Press Your Luck back in the 1980’s!!” one comment read.

“Loved that show when I was a kid and is such a blast watching it with my boys now,” a second Instagram user wrote.

Others took a moment to compliment Elizabeth on how good she looked.

“You look beautiful Elizabeth and you should be very proud of yourself,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Elizabeth you look absolutely beautiful Perfect,” a fourth follower added.

Elizabeth is fairly active on social media, and she does not seem to mind sharing snippets of her life with her admirers. She recently uploaded a couple of photos that saw her having a little fun with an “expectation versus reality” post about the weather in Los Angeles. One of the snaps saw her flaunting her backside in a polka-dot bikini.