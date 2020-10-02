‘General Hospital’ Star Joe Flanigan Admits He’d Love To Return, Thanks Fans For Rallying On His Behalf

General Hospital fans were not happy with the storyline shocker that recently resulted in the death of Alexis Davis’ beau Dr. Neil Byrne. A number of viewers are now rallying to see the actor brought back and it seems he would be happy to be given the opportunity.

As SheKnows Soaps shared on Friday morning, actor Joe Flanigan recently responded to the support he had received from General Hospital viewers since his character’s demise. It seemingly came via a Cameo video he did for a fan named Jessica, and it appeared that this supporter of his shared the clip via her Twitter page on Thursday afternoon.

Joe detailed his amazement over the fact that a petition on Change.org had received more than 10,000 signatures as General Hospital viewers expressed their wish that the writers bring Neil back. The petition appeared to have been started by the same woman who runs the Twitter page and received the Cameo from Joe.

Little has been revealed in terms of why the General Hospital scribes decided to kill Neil. Most folks liked the dynamic between Alexis and Neil, and it certainly seemed as if their romance was cut short without any real reason driving it.

The story is that Neil overdosed, and there is definitely a lot of mystery surrounding how that could be. It may be intended to escalate the issues with mobster Cyrus Renault to a new level, but that surely could have been done without killing Neil.

“I can’t believe 10K signed a petition to get me back on @GeneralHospital! it’s VERY flattering! I don’t know if it makes any difference BUT I HOPE IT DOES! I would LOVE to CONTINUE doing the show!” that came from Mr. Flanigan, himself. Please sign & RT!! https://t.co/XvIZRt58uP pic.twitter.com/erG37rZCzG — ♡ Flanigans Girl ♡ (@jessclaybourne) October 1, 2020

What Joe’s video does make clear is that this departure wasn’t initiated by him.

Joe said he was very flattered by the huge volume of support. He noted that he wasn’t sure if it would work, but he appreciated the effort and would love the chance to return to General Hospital.

He also noted that he had talked with Nancy Lee Grahn — who portrays Alexis — the prior day. It sounded as if her reaching out came as something of an unexpected gesture, and he noted that he knew she wasn’t happy with the decision to kill off Neil either.

At this point, there is no sign that the General Hospital writers are planning to resurrect Neil from the dead. However, everybody knows that when it comes to this show, anything is possible.

In fact, fans seemingly were successful in changing a couple of other similar storyline developments earlier this year. Last spring when Detective Marcus Taggert was killed, that was what the writers intended. However, people made it clear they were quite upset about this twist, and it was recently revealed he’d faked his death.

The same thing seemed to happen with Holly Sutton’s supposed death. She had reportedly died in a boating accident, and actor Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) said that really was the plan. Fans weren’t pleased, though, and now it’s been shown that she, too, is still alive.

Will General Hospital listen to the show’s supporters on this one too? Everybody will have to stay tuned to find out.