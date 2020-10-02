Addison Rae Shows Skin, Cleavage In Pink Bikini Top & Cutoff Shorts

With her latest Instagram update, TikTok star, model and influencer Addison Rae Easterling continued a recent trend of sharing revealing photographs of herself. In her post on Friday, October 1, the He’s All That actress uploaded multiple pictures that found her wearing an ultra-skimpy bikini top that allowed for a sizable showing of skin, as well as a modest display of cleavage.

In the accompanying caption, Addison prompted her 28.7 million followers to share their favorite songs in the comments section. As a result, more than 13,000 comments had been left as of this writing. And while many had answered the musical prompting, a significant number of fans were content to shower the 19-year-old with words of adoration for her appearance in the sultry slideshow.

“You’re so beautiful it’s not fair,” raved one impressed user.

“Too much beauty for one woman,” added a second fan, who also included a heart emoji.

“ADDISON RAE JUST STOLE MY HEART,” exclaimed another impassioned admirer.

Elsewhere in the thread, several more fans implored their cohorts to vote for Addison as The Social Star of 2020 for the upcoming E! People’s Choice Awards.

The first picture in the sexy spread showed Addison peering directly into the camera’s lens as she held both hands to her head. Her raven-colored hair flowed backward wildly and around her neck on the left side where its blond-tinged ends draped over her shoulder and bust. Meanwhile, her neck was adorned with a silvery chain necklace, while her ears carried small, hooped earrings of a similar shade.

At the bottom of the photo frame, the social media star’s perky bosom was tightly blanketed by her bikini top, which was hot pink with a black print and matching trim. In addition to offering a peek at her cleavage, the garment left much of the remainder of Addison’s upper body exposed. The upper half of the snap also showed the rocky environment behind her.

In the second shot, Addison was snapped from a greater distance, which allowed for a better look at her body in its entirety, as well as a much clearer view of the desert landscape behind her. The TikTok maven could now be seen wearing a large, slightly baggy pair of cutoff jean shorts, which thoroughly obstructed her shapely midsection, but did allow for her slender thighs to be well-exhibited.

Addison’s latest Instagram share proved to be another popular one in short order, racking up almost 2 million likes in under an hour.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Addison flaunted her amazing figure in another post this week that showed her wearing a scanty blue bikini.