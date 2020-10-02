Avital Cohen Kicks Off The Weekend In Tiny String Bikini

Avital Cohen gave her 2 million Instagram followers on Friday, October 2, quite a treat in her latest post. The Israeli fitness model uploaded a couple of snapshots of herself clad in a tiny string bikini that put her toned bod front and center as she welcomed the weekend.

The photos showed Cohen on a lounge chair on a dark sand beach. According to the hashtags she added on a comment, she was enjoying a beach day in Santorini, Greece. Cohen was shot from above as she struck different poses that highlighted her body.

Cohen wore a two-piece bathing suit boasting an abstract yellow print against a sky blue background. The top featured large triangles and spaghetti straps going around her neck and back. The garment was adorned with a puffy detail on the right shoulder. Her bottoms matched her bra and Cohen pulled the thin sides up high, baring her toned hips.

She accessorized her look with a white puka shell necklace and a couple of different ankle bracelets, one made of shell and the other of green thread.

Cohen captioned the shots with an inspiring message about the difference between being told to wait and having patience and indicated that she is “feeling alive” with a hashtag. She also engaged with her followers, wishing them all a happy day.

The post has attracted more than 21,000 likes and upwards of 435 comment in just two hours of going live. Many of her fans used the opportunity to compliment Cohen on her hard work and for serving as inspiration for many. Others simply pointed out how good she looked in the pictures.

“One and only and as always you’re lookin absolutely amazing gorgeous your hard work and gains look so beautiful,” one of her fans raved.

“You look truly very beautiful [three smileys] and your figure is unreal! Hard work pays off! Have a wonderful Friday. Doing anything?” replied another admirer.

“You are an example for many people… you are a beautiful Angel… a true force of nature,” a third one raved.

“Happy Friday and have a wonderful weekend gorgeous,” a fourth fan chimed in.

