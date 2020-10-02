WWE Rumors: Identity Of Mystery Wrestler Who’s Set To Appear At ‘NXT Takeover 31’ Potentially Revealed

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sportskeeda, Chad Gable might be unveiled as the mystery wrestler who’s set to appear at this weekend’s NXT Takeover 31 event.

While Bo Dallas and Bobby Roode have been rumored to be the unknown performer, Meltzer speculated that Gable seems more likely.

The journalist stated that Dallas’ reputation might be too tainted due to years of poor booking on the main roster. Roode, meanwhile, returned to Monday Night Raw on the latest episode.

The report stated that Gable could benefit from going back to his old stomping grounds due to how poorly he’s been portrayed on the main roster.

In addition to primarily being used as an enhancement talent, the Olympic athlete been saddled with the unpopular “Shorty G” gimmick.

The gimmick is based on Gable’s short stature, and it’s allowed the heels on Friday Night SmackDown to make plenty of jokes at his expense.

As of this writing, the only thing that’s known about the mystery wrestler is that he’s a former champion. While this has led many fans to believe that it’s a former NXT Champion, Meltzer stated that it could apply to any title.

Gable is a three-time former Tag Team Champion who has held the prize in every WWE brand. His most acclaimed run took place on the black-and-gold brand, back when he was a member of American Alpha alongside Jason Jordan.

While it’s possible that Gable could be sent back to NXT to rejuvenate his career, the journalist noted that it’s probably better for the performer if he leaves the company entirely.

The current COVID-19 situation might mean that he isn’t guaranteed to land a contract elsewhere. However, the journalist noted that Gable’s athletic talent and sporting history would likely be more appreciated in AEW.

“If Gable can keep his main roster contract and come here it would be a win across the board. If not, I’d say he needs to get out, but not until after the pandemic, I’m not sure how aggressively AEW will be going for people who do have good contracts in WWE who aren’t proven like a Rey Mysterio.”

Back in August, The Inquisitr reported that officials were reportedly considering giving Gable a push on SmackDown. This was after he turned heel. Those plans have yet to materialize. If the latest development is true, though, he could be set to receive that push on a different show.