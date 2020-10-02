Bella Hadid Rocks Black Lingerie & Leather In Stunning Photos From Savage X Fenty Show

Bella Hadid celebrated the release of the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 by sharing a few incredible shots from the fashion show on her Instagram feed. In the sultry images, the supermodel wore a black lacy lingerie set paired with some leather accessories. The skintight ensemble did nothing but favors for her killer physique and was certainly a hit with fans.

Bella’s look featured a demi-cut bra made of black floral lace and a fishnet trim. The low-cut neckline allowed her ample cleavage to spill out at the center. The underwire band cut off just below her bust, so her toned abs were on show.

On the bottom, Bella wore an all-mesh U-shaped thong. The front of the underwear rested low on her waist, while the sides hugged her curvy hips. She layered the lingerie with what looked to be a lace skirt or dress pulled down her thighs. The tight-fitting fabric clung to her curvy legs, and the straps could be seen hanging loosely on the sides.

Bella wore a ton of silver accessories with the outfit, including a layered statement necklace, dangling earrings, bracelets, and a ring. Chains wrapped around the smallest part of her waist and drew attention to her hourglass shape. She also sported tight leather gloves that came up above her elbows and a pair of matching thigh-high heeled boots. Her hair was styled in a half-updo with a few strands left on her face.

The photos showed Bella posing in an all-black room. The first shot was a close-up as the babe pushed one hip out to the side in a way that emphasized her curves. She rested one hand on her chest and flashed a smoldering stare.

In the second image, she turned around and looked to be taking a step away from the camera. Her round booty could be seen beneath the sheer skirt as she arched her back.

Finally, the model stuck another attitude pose with her opposite hip out.

The post received more than 1 million likes and nearly 5,000 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers.

“I guess it’s true when they say ‘you are what you eat’ because that is one FLAMING HOT CHEETO,” fellow model Meghan Roche wrote with flame emoji.

“You look so healthy and glowing here,” another user added.

“This is INSANEEEEEEE,” a third fan wrote.

Bella was not the only famous face to tease the fashion event on social media. Earlier this week, Paris Hilton shared a quick look at her neon Savage X Fenty lingerie and asked fans if they were ready for “fierce” content.