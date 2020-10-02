Nancy Pelosi Reveals She Has Been Tested For Coronavirus

In an interview with MSNBC broadcast on Friday, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi revealed that she has been tested for coronavirus, Fox News reported.

“Out of an abundance of caution I was tested. I don’t have the results yet but hopefully soon,” she told anchor Stephanie Ruhle.

In recent days, Pelosi was in contact with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, negotiating the forthcoming economic relief bill.

Mnuchin, a close adviser to Trump, revealed on Friday that he is negative for coronavirus.

Pelosi questioned the accuracy of COVID-19 tests at the White House, suggesting that only a major oversight could have led to Donald Trump contracting the dangerous disease.

“I have concerns about the test because obviously the tests that are happening at the White House are not as accurate as they should be,” she stated.

“That’s a discussion that we have to have especially when it has led to the exposure of the president of the United States. That should have been avoided.”

As Fox News noted, Trump and his aides are tested for coronavirus on a daily basis. However, the Oval Office relies on rapid testing, which is thought to be less accurate than laboratory testing.

Pelosi sent her best wishes to First Lady Melania Trump and the commander-in-chief, saying that she was relieved to learn that Vice President Mike Pence is negative for COVID-19.

The top Democrat said that the “continuity of government is always in place,” reassuring those concerned about what the unprecedented situation could lead to.

It could theoretically lead to her becoming commander-in-chief. If Trump and Pence were incapacitated Pelosi would take over.

As Newsweek noted, if he were unable to carry out his duties, Trump would be able to surrender power to Pence under Section 3 of the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution.

If Pence were also to become unable to carry out his duties, Pelosi could take over under the scope of the Presidential Succession Act 1947.

But, according to Trump’s physician Sean Conley, he will “continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Per The New York Times, Trump is feeling well and experiencing mild, flu-like symptoms. But, it remains unclear how many people close to him were infected with the virus.

On Thursday, Trump attended a fundraiser at his golf club at Bedminster, New Jersey, where he came in contact with around 100 people. At the event, he reportedly displayed symptoms, appearing “lethargic” to those who were present.