Yaslen Clemente Sports Pink Underwear In Honor Of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Yaslen Clemente took to her Instagram account of Thursday, October 1, for an important cause. The Latina bombshell shared a double update in which she sported pink underwear in honor of October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Both pictures captured Clemente in a well-lit bathroom. She stood in front of an elegant white bathtub while glass doors opened into a cute indoor patio.

Clemente faced the camera while tilting her head to the right. In the first, she smiled widely while the second showed her in a more serious expression. She wore her ombre hair swept to the right and styled in perfect curls that fell just past her shoulders.

She rocked a pair of pink panties by Lounge Underwear. The waistband featured the brand’s name printed in white and Clemente wore them high on her waist, highlighting the contrast between her itty-bitty waist and curvy hips. Clemente appeared to be topless in the shots as she held an open brochure featuring drawn breasts. The hashtag “Feel Your Breast” was written below the drawing as part of the campaign.

Clemente noted in the caption that Lounge Underwear will put up a limited edition of pink thongs for sale on October 8, adding that all proceeds will be donated to charities.

Clemente’s post was popular with her fans, attracting more than 30,400 likes and about 300 comments within half a day. They used the comments section to share their admiration for her, to make requests and to note their own experiences with the illness.

“WHAT WAIST QUEEENNN,” one user raved.

“Don’t play with my feelings like that!!” said another admirer.

“Just started following you. Really inspired by your workouts and your man’s too. My dream is to be able to do a split. Please advise, post some workouts towards achieving that goal. Sending you so much love,” asked a third fan.

“This is such an amazing cause and so very important [two praying hands emoji] I know.. as my mom is a fighting brave survivor of breast cancer,” a fourth user chimed in.

