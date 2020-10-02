Laura Amy Goes Braless, Flashes Underboob In A Button-Down Crop Top: ‘Long Weekend Starts Now’

Australian fitness model Laura Amy headed into the weekend with a sultry Instagram update wherein she put her buxom assets front and center. The busty brunette went braless under a button-down crop top, giving off nonchalant vibes as she tucked one hand behind her head. The pose exposed a tantalizing glimpse of underboob, and left her chiseled midriff in full view for her audience to admire. Laura left all of the buttons on her white top open except for the middle one, leading one follower to quip about the button keeping the garment from coming undone.

“‘The struggle is real’ – button,” read their message, ending with a heart.

The ribbed number boasted a trendy mock neckline that hid her décolletage almost entirely but clung tightly enough to her chest to accentuate her voluptuous assets. It hemmed right at the chest line, displaying the model’s washboard abs, and had short sleeves that offered a peek at her toned arms.

The 28-year-old coupled the skimpy item with white-wash blue jeans, which appeared to be a high-rise style that accentuated her lithe figure. The photo offered little detail regarding the fit of her jeans, cutting off just below her waist and merely teasing their wide waistband.

Laura slung a chic beige purse over her shoulder — one sporting a tartan plaid print that added texture to her casual look. Her list of accessories also included a set of chunky gold hoop earrings, which matched her bangle bracelet. She topped off her look with dark sunglasses, which she wore atop her head. Her raven tresses were pulled back in a sleek hairstyle that allowed her supple neck to be seen. The stunner fixed the camera with an intense, longing gaze, slightly parting her plump lips in an enticing way. Her blonde highlights framed her face, emphasizing her striking features.

The model appeared to be in her open-space kitchen, judging by the island counter and fridge visible in the background. The photo also showed a glimpse of her living room sofa, as well as the gold-frame, fully-body mirror where the bombshell snaps many of her selfies.

In her caption, Laura toasted the weekend with a champagne flute emoji, reeling in a lot of response from her supporters.

Many of her online admirers and fellow Aussie influencers, such as Abby Dowse and Skye Wheatley, dropped gushing messages in the comments section of the post. Other fans were rendered speechless by her sexy appearance, only expressing their admiration with an assortment of flattering emoji.

“Beautiful Doll,” wrote one Instagram user, adding three white hearts that appeared to mirror the color of her top.

“Tremendously Gorgeous Lady,” chimed in another smitten follower, who left a trail of hearts and other loving emoji for the Aussie beauty.

“It’s an amazing way to start a long weekend seeing your gorgeousness,” read a third comment, ending with a heart and a rose.

The upload proved to be very popular with Laura’s following, racking up more than 15,250 likes and 360-plus comments in the first seven hours of going live on the platform.