Suzy Cortez Rocks A Leopard-Print Cowboy Hat & Flaunts Pert Derriere In Leather Chaps

Suzy Cortez treated her social media audience of 2 million-plus to another scandalous shot that saw her in minimal clothing. The reigning Miss BumBum World 2019 Champion added the cowgirl-inspired update to her Instagram feed on October 1.

The photo captured Cortez with her chest facing toward a bright orange wall. The Brazilian model put both hands in front of her, resting her chin on her shoulder and looking into the lens with an alluring stare. She popped her booty back toward the camera, treating her audience to a great view of her bombshell curves while clad in an NSFW outfit.

On her upper half, Cortez rocked a red bra that gave the look a sexy and sophisticated vibe. The garment was made of semi-sheer fabric that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. It was trimmed with black and had a set of matching straps that stretched over her muscular shoulders and arms. The bra secured under her toned back with a set of metal clasps and a piece of a white tag peeked out. Cortez also showed off the dark ink tattoo on the side of her ribs.

She teamed the look with a set of leather chaps that did more showing than it did covering. The top of the garment was tight over her hips, accentuating her trim midsection and waist. Its thong cut showed off her peachy posterior in its entirety while the back of the pants were worn above her knees, teasing a peek at her shapely thighs. The bottoms proceeded to flare out and touch the ground.

Cortez rocked several accessories, including a leopard-print cowboy hat. The model also sported a pair of silver earrings and a bracelet to match, providing her look with just the right amount of bling.

Fans have been quick to give her latest upload their stamp of approval. More than 9,000 social media users have double-tapped the post and 120-plus added comments.

“Wow this is very beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Million dollar woman,” a second user wrote.

“Oh my dream land that’s effing HOTTTT,” a third Instagrammer raved.

“I love you,” one more admirer chimed in.

