Barron Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, USA Today reported. The news follows the announcement that both of his parents have come down with the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on Friday morning the news broke that the 45th president and the first lady have both tested positive for the disease, which has killed over 200,000 Americans.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson and chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed that the 14-year-old had also been tested, and that he is negative.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy,” Grisham said.

It remains unclear what those precautions will be.

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, the conventional wisdom was that the illness by-and-large spared people under 18, instead causing severe symptoms primarily in the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and people with other underlying health conditions.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that is still largely true. However, it is by no means a sure thing that a health child or teen is immune to the disease.

“Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. However, some children can get severely ill from COVID-19. They might require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe. In rare cases, they might die,” the federal health agency noted.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Further, though kids under 18 have a generally more positive prognosis when it comes to coming down with the illness caused by the pathogen, they can still carry it and spread it to each other and to their families or others with whom they come into close contact.

Like millions of kids and teens across the country, Barron has had to deal with the matter of going back to school while the coronavirus pandemic rages. While his father has pushed for schools across the country to re-open with in-person learning, his Maryland private school, St. Andrew’s Episcopal, has not yet done that. The institution had planned to transition to a hybrid model later this month, a plan that, for kids in grades 7-12, would have half the students learning from home and half in-person, rotating each week.

The school has not responded to requests for comment.

Not unlike other minor children of presidents, the press has largely left Barron alone during his father’s presidency, owing to a belief that their comings and goings are private and are off-limits to the press.