Barron Trump Tests Negative For COVID-19

President Donald Trump’s teenage son Barron Trump has tested negative for COVID-19, USA Today reported. The news follows the announcement that both of his parents have contracted the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on Friday morning the news broke that the 45th president and the first lady had both tested positive for the disease, which has killed over 200,000 Americans.

In a statement, Mrs. Trump’s spokesperson and chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed that the 14-year-old had also been tested and that he is negative.

“Barron has tested negative and all precautions are being taken to ensure he’s kept safe and healthy.”

It remains unclear what those precautions will be.

Early on in the coronavirus pandemic, the conventional wisdom was that the illness largely spared people under 18, causing severe symptoms primarily in the elderly, those with weakened immune systems, and people with other underlying health conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that is generally true. However, that does not mean that a healthy child or teen is immune to the disease.

“Most children with COVID-19 have mild symptoms or have no symptoms at all. However, some children can get severely ill from COVID-19. They might require hospitalization, intensive care, or a ventilator to help them breathe. In rare cases, they might die,” the federal health agency noted.

Further, though kids under 18 tend to have a more positive prognosis, they can still carry the virus and spread it to each other, their families, and others with whom they come into close contact.

Like millions of kids and teens across the country, Barron has had to deal with going back to school while the coronavirus pandemic rages. While his father has pushed for schools across the country to re-open with in-person learning, his Maryland private school, St. Andrew’s Episcopal, has not yet done that.

The institution had planned to transition to a hybrid model later this month. Students in grades 7-12 would rotate between attending school in person and attending school online each week with only one group comprised of half the school’s students in the building at a time. The school has not responded to requests for comment.

Not unlike other minor children of presidents, the press has largely left Barron alone during his father’s presidency, owing to a belief that the comings and goings of the president’s children are private and are off-limits to the press.