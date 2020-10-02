Madison Woolley Sizzles In A Crop Top & High-Waisted Pants In Latest Instagram Snapshot

Instagram model Madison Woolley showed off her killer body in a cute crop top and high-waisted trousers in a brand new set photo shared on October 1. The gorgeous Aussie model posted a snapshot that captured her flaunting her assets.

She proudly flaunted her enviable curves in the skimpy outfit. For the snap, Madison was standing against a concrete wall. She posed front and center with her hands placed on her hips as she leaned forward, squeezing her shoulders. The babe looked to the side with her chin raised and had a sultry expression on her face. The afternoon sunshine draped her body with a golden glow.

Madison sported a pair of high-waisted white tailored pants that clung to her slender waist. She paired them with a matching cropped top that had puffy sleeves. The off-the-shoulder design highlighted her collarbone and lean shoulders. The deep neckline showcased her cleavage, and the length of the garment left parts of her taut tummy exposed. Notably, she was braless underneath the piece, but the clothing was padded that it obscured her nipples from exposure.

Madison tied her blond locks into a bun, keeping all of the strands away from her face and body. For the occasion, she opted for a pair of gold oversized hoop earrings as her jewelry for the day.

In the caption, Madison described her attire as “casual.” She tagged several Instagram pages in the picture, including the brands of her ensemble. Her top was from a brand called Aje, while her bottoms were from Bec and Bridge. According to the geotag, she was somewhere in Sydney.

The share earned a lot of love, as fans flocked to the comments section to shower Madison with compliments and praise. Her followers hit the like button over 7,300 times and left more than 70 comments under the sizzling snapshot. Some fans were left speechless, opting to drop a mix of emoji instead.

“What a lovely woman. You are looking so gorgeous. You are glowing! You are as radiant as the morning glow of the sun,” one of her fans commented, adding a trail of emoji at the end of the comment.

“How can someone look that good? You are a goddess. You deserve every blessing in life. Keep doing what you are doing. I support you all the way,” added another follower.

“You are literally the cutest ever! I love seeing your bikini snaps, but I also enjoy your trendy outfits,” wrote a third social media user.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Madison added another sizzling snap to her feed. In it, she rocked a tan bikini set that flaunted her bombshell curves.