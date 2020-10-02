Nata Lee Goes Braless Under Tight Crop Top While Sporting A Pair Of Skinny Jeans

Model Nata Lee appears to be gearing up for cooler temperatures. In her latest Instagram update, she gave her fans a peek at some of the new pieces in her fall wardrobe. Her look included a crop top, jeans and a pair of thigh-high boots.

The blond bombshell went braless under the top which was tight, showcasing her ample bust. The number was an off-white color, and looked to be made of a soft, stretchy fabric. Her jeans were a khaki shade, and they fit her body like a glove. They had a low-rise waist, showing off plenty of skin on her abdomen. The model also sported a dark brown belt. Her boots were brown, and they featured laces up the back.

Nata wore her thick, blond tresses down in waves. Her only accessory was a belly piercing. She sported a pair of round sunglasses on her face. The model also carried a small brown purse over one shoulder.

Nata’s post consisted of two frames that captured her outside in a city setting. High-rise buildings and a few trees were in the distance.

The first picture captured Nata from the front. The image was cropped above her knees, giving her admirers a good look at her hourglass shape. She smiled as she looked to she side while one leg was crossed in front of the other.

In the second slide, Nata held her hair on the top of her head. The photo was taken from a slight angle, and it showcased her voluptuous chest and tight abs. Her shapely arms were also on display. The tops of her boots were barely visible as the photo was cropped around her knees.

Racking up an impressive 133,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it, the post proved to be a big hit among her followers.

In the caption, Nata asked her followers what they thought of her outfit while also tagging the photographer.

It seemed that many approved of what she was wearing.

“Wow! Very, very Precious! You are seen! It fits you well! You look very very attractive, charming, delicious, divine and exquisite!” quipped one admirer.

“I normally dont comment … you have so many followers … but WOW THIS IS 20/10,” a second Instagram user added.

“There is no version of you that is not beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Natalee so incredibly beautiful and gorgeous completely irresistible,” wrote a fourth follower.

Nata thrilled her online audience recently when she shared a post that saw her revealing quite a bit more skin in a striped bikini.