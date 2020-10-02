Kourtney Reppert Wears Just Loosely Tied Silk Robe For Racy New Shoot: ‘Time For A Bubble Bath’

Kourtney Reppert kicked off the new month in style. On Thursday, October 1, the Instagram model took to the social media app to tease her 1.5 million fans with a sweltering new photo of herself sporting nothing but a loosely tied bathrobe that left little to the imagination, and they were quick to react.

Reppert exuded confidence in the snap as she sat on the edge of a vintage-inspired bathtub adorned with gold-colored claw feet and a matching faucet and handheld shower spray. The bathroom walls were painted a shade of vintage pink and included a neon sign behind the tub.

The camera shot her from the left, framing her entire body. Reppert turned her head in the same direction while fixing her gaze at a point in the distance and opening a wide smile. She rested her hands on the tub and lifted the front leg. Her platinum blond hair was parted on the right and cascaded down her back and shoulders in soft curls.

Reppert rocked a fuchsia robe made from a shiny fabric that looked like silk. Its sleeves reached past her elbows, and she wore the fronts partially open, showing off quite a lot of her voluptuous chest. She tied the belt loosely around her waist, allowing her stomach to remain visible.

Reppert credited Lance Andrews as the photographer of the shoot, as per one of the tags.

In the caption, Reppert teased that it was “time for a bubble bath” and included the hashtag “Pink Power.”

The post has garnered more than 4,500 likes and over 200 comments within half a day. Her fans took to the comments section to respond to her question and also to gush over her beauty and picture.

“Any man is his right mind better say YES,” one user wrote.

“I’ll give you a bubble bath with lots of bubbles,” replied another admirer.

“I would come over in a heart beat! Looking amazing as always especially in pink!” a third fan chimed in.

“I’ve decided, you are the most beautiful woman on social media,” raved a fourth user.

Reppert is well-known for her racy photos and for fully embracing her bombshell curves. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an image in which she sported a turquoise one-piece bathing suit that flattered her figure. It featured a plunging neckline whose V shape showed off plenty of cleavage. The sides were also low-cut, drawing further attention to her chest. She posed amid mossy rocks at El Matador beach in Malibu, California, as indicated by the geotag.