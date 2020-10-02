Jessica Naz Gets ‘Moody’ In A Plunging White Bodysuit With Matching Heeled Boots

Guess Jeans girl Jessica Naz went full bombshell in her latest Instagram update on Thursday night. The model flashed her enviable curves as she served up some smoldering looks for the camera.

In the racy pics, Jessica looked hotter than ever as she opted for a white bodysuit. The garment featured long sleeves that clung to her lean arms, as well as a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage.

The suit clung tightly around her petite waist, and was cut high over her curvy hips. It also exposed her round booty and long, lean legs in the process. She accessorized the style with a pair of small earrings and some white heeled ankle boots.

In the first photo, Jessica sat on a gray couch with her body turned to the side and her booty pushed out. She placed one hand next to her as the other reached out away from her body. She arched her back and bent both knees as she tilted her head upward.

The second shot featured Jessica squatting down with her legs apart. She rested her arms on her knees and gave a sultry stare into the camera. In the final pic, she tilted her body back while soaking up some sunlight that beamed in through a nearby window. She geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. The locks were styled in straight strands that hung down her back.

Jessica’s 493,000-plus followers wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 14 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 230 messages.

“Shorty be catching mood swings,” one follower stated.

“Hottest babe on the planet! Bar none!!” another wrote.

“You are literally perfect,” a third comment read.

“The image is simply enchanting,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model doesn’t appear to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in revealing ensembles online. She’s been known to fill her timeline with snaps of herself rocking racy bathing suits, teeny tops, and scanty lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a barely there white lace lingerie set with a matching garter belt and nude thigh-high stockings as she posed by a vintage Ford Mustang. To date, that post has racked up more than 22,000 likes and over 400 comments.