Stassi Schroeder Shares Frightening Update On Her Baby: ‘The Worst Week Of Our Lives’

Stassi Schroeder shared a scary update about her baby.

In a new post on her Instagram story, the former Vanderpump Rules star — who is due with her first child with fiance Beau Clark in January — shared a close-up of a glittery heart picture that was hanging on a wall in her baby girl’s nursery. The artwork featured little pieces of the heartbreaking off and turned into butterflies.

In the caption to the clip, Stassi, 32, wrote that the picture was one of her favorite things in her daughter’s nursery for a very big reason.

“After I bought this, we discovered she has a hole in her heart and it was the worst week of our lives waiting to find out just how serious it was. After a week of actual hell on earth, the doctors said it’s incredibly small & should heal on its own.”

The Next Level Basic author added that the special piece of art in her child’s room means so much more to her now.

The stunning update came a few days after Stassi posed proudly with her fellow pregnant Vanderpump Rules veterans, Lala Kent and Brittany Cartwright in an adorable triple bump photo.

Although she just came off of a worry-filled rollercoaster, Stassi had appeared in good spirits at both Lala and Brittany’s recent gender reveals. An insider told Us Weekly that the former Bravo star is in “such a good place” with her pregnancy and is “so excited for her next chapter” that she has ” let a lot go and is focused on her happiness and baby.”

It is clear that Stassi is putting a lot of time and focus into her newborn’s bedroom at her Hollywood Hills home. In addition to showing her social media followers the special artwork in the room, in recent weeks the mom-to-be has shared several photos and videos of the whimsical nursery she has planned for her daughter.

The room theme includes gorgeous Parisian pillows and a handmade Harry Potter flying keys mobile that was handmade for her by her mom, Dayna Schroeder. The too-sweet suite also includes a metal crib with gorgeous curtains draped across it.

In June, Stassi announced she was pregnant with a girl just days after she was let go from Vanderpump Rules. Stassi had been a main star on the Bravo reality show for eight seasons, and fans had hoped to see her wedding to Beau play out in future episodes.