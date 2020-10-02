Laura Marie Flaunts Her Curvy Booty In An ‘Itty Bitty Kini’ By The Pool

Brunette bombshell Laura Marie let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram pic on Thursday night. The model flaunted her curvy booty as she served up a sultry look for the camera in her “kini.”

In the sexy snap, Laura looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a barely there string bikini. The skimpy top tied behind her back with thin straps that also exposed her toned arms and shoulders. The garment clung to her ample chest and showcased her sideboob.

The matching thong bottoms laced over her voluptuous hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist as they emphasized her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the shot.

Laura posed with her backside toward the camera. She placed one hand at her side, as the other grazed over her pert posterior. She arched her back and bent one knee as she soaked up some sunlight. She completed her pose by looking over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

In the background, a white fence, some tall trees, and other green foliage could be seen as she hung by the swimming pool.

Her long, dark hair was parted in the center for the shot. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

Laura’s over 1.4 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post, clicking the like button more than 13,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 200 remarks about the pic during that time.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her insane physique in racy outfits online. She’s often seen posing in sexy bathing suits, skimpy lingerie, and tight workout gear in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a sheer, black lingerie set that hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places. That post also proved to be a hit among her adoring fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 14,000 likes and over 210 comments.