Demi Moore, 57, Flaunts Her Age-Defying Figure In Plunging Bodysuit And Fishnets In Savage X Fenty Show

Demi Moore may be 57, but the actress still knows how to command a room.

Moore gained some viral attention for the racy outfit she wore during Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty show Vol 2., which took place this week in Los Angeles. As The Daily Mail noted, the actress was one of the most-talked about models walking the runway as she wore a plunging black bodysuit with lace trim and fishnet stockings that showed off her age-defying figure. She added a choker necklace and sparkling earrings to the ensemble, which was formfitting and showed off plenty of cleavage.

The British news outlet published pictures of the dark-haired beauty posing in the revealing attire, where she stood with fellow models Bella Hadid, Jaida Essence Hall, and Abby Champion. The report noted that Moore “exuded confidence” while showing off her well-toned physique, capturing a lot of attention even among a crowd filled with other models wearing skimpy lingerie.

Moore did not appear to be adhering to social distancing rules, as she stood close to the other women and none were seen wearing masks or other facial coverings. Rihanna had already said that there was plenty of work into making sure the event was pulled off safely this year, hinting that there were enough precautions to keep those walking the runway safe.

“It was a completely different process this year. We had to work around the challenges of COVID-19, keeping everyone safe and their health at the top of our list,” she told People magazine. “It forced us to figure out new ways to produce a show.”

Rihanna added that those planning the event wanted it to be as “visually enthusiastic” as possible, saying she was proud with how well the team pulled it off under such restrictive circumstances.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

The pictures of Moore came out ahead of the public release of the Savage x Fenty show, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime on Friday, October 2. While Moore was getting plenty of screentime, she was also getting a lot of attention on social media. Many shared the revealing images of Moore, offering some praise for her good looks.

“Demi Moore is 57 years old. I repeat 57 years old,” tweeted one fan, who shared a picture of the actress flashing a smile as she sat, legs folded to the side, in her racy outfit.

“DEMI MOORE AND JAIDA ESSENCE HALL TOGETHER IN ONE PHOTO OMG END ME NOW,” another tweeted.