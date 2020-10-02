Jade Grobler Stuns In Crop Top & Jeans: ‘Come For A Stroll With Me’

On October 1, Jade Grobler shared another tantalizing update with her 1 million Instagram followers. The South African-born model took to the popular social media platform to show off her killer body in a flirty crop top and jeans ensemble.

In the video, Jade was seen flaunting her insane figure on a balcony. At the beginning of the clip, she posed with her toned backside directed to the camera, holding onto the railings. She looked over her shoulder to where the videographer was and gave a big smile that showed her pearly whites.

The babe faced the lens with the front side of her body shown. She struck casual poses and flipped her hair before she turned away from the camera. The next segment showed Jade opening a can of Bang Energy drink. She then took a sip and brought a hand over her lips afterward. One part also featured a stunning view of the city overlooking the river, and Jade walking down the stairs. Notably, the energy drink was showcased in several instances.

The bombshell wore an orange, cropped tank made of a stretchy material that hugged her body. It was almost backless with only thin straps holding the piece together. The deep neckline sat low on her chest, exposing her cleavage. The length of the garment left some parts of her toned midsection exposed. Several viewers gushed over her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. The chest part was padded, and it securely covered her buxom curves.

She sported a pair of denim pants that clung to her hips. The shape of the jeans accentuated her hourglass physique. The bottoms were tattered with small cutouts that displayed some parts of her thighs and legs. She completed her look with a pair of black sneakers with white soles.

Jade wore her golden locks down and unstyled. Her natural waves were showing all-throughout the video. She opted to wear her usual turtle necklace, string bracelet, and several rings.

In the caption, Jade wrote something about walking and asked her fans to accompany her as they watched the reel. She also added a discount code and urged her followers to follow Bang Energy and the brand’s CEO.

In less than a day, the post has received over 15,000 views. It also accrued more than 3,600 likes and upward of 80 comments. Many of her eager supporters took to the comments section to praise her beauty and fit figure, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Beautiful as always,” gushed an admirer.

“The best flavor too!! You are amazing!” wrote another fan.

“You make a huge impact even with a simple ad,” added a third follower.