NBA Rumors: GSW Could Swap Andrew Wiggins For Victor Oladipo, Per ‘Blue Man Hoop’

As the end of the 2019-20 NBA season draws closer, rumors have started to swirl around veteran shooting guard Victor Oladipo and his future with the Indiana Pacers. Oladipo may still have one year left on his contract, but if they fail to reach an agreement regarding a contract extension this fall, the Pacers may consider making him available on the trading block. One of the teams that could express interest in trading for Oladipo in the 2020 offseason is the Golden State Warriors.

According to Tony Pesta of Fansided’s Blue Man Hoop, the Warriors could offer a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to acquire Oladipo from the Pacers.

“When looking at both rosters, the most obvious and straightforward way to make a deal is to offer up Andrew Wiggins and the No. 2 overall pick for Victor Oladipo. The Pacers would have to take on a bit of extra salary here as Wiggins is on a monstrous long-term deal. But, that’s the price of being forced to trade a disgruntled star. They still walk away with a solid building block in Wiggins, who is still only 25 years old. Indiana also gets a chance to draft a top prospect and begin their rebuild.”

Matthew Stockman / Getty Images

Though it is expected to affect their salary cap flexibility in coming years, the proposed deal is undeniably a no-brainer for the Pacers. In exchange for Oladipo’s expiring contract, they would be receiving a talented wingman who fits the timeline of their core of Malcolm Brogdon, Myles Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and TJ Warren, plus a lottery selection in the upcoming draft.

Wiggins may have experienced plenty of ups and downs, but once he’s traded to a team that could give him more playing time and a significant role on the offensive end of the floor, he might finally live up to expectations from a former No. 1 overall pick. The Pacers could use the No. 2 pick to add another young and talented prospect or as a trade chip to further improve their roster.

Meanwhile, the proposed deal would be a huge gamble for the Warriors. Aside from being a possible one-year rental, Oladipo is yet to fully recover from his injury. However, once he regains his touch and returns to 100 percent health, he would undoubtedly be a big help in furthering Golden State’s goal of reclaiming the NBA championship title and reviving their dynasty next year.