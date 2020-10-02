Joe Biden Wishes Donald & Melania Trump ‘A Swift Recovery,’ Will Continue To Pray For Their Health & Safety

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wished Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump “a swift recovery” following their COVID-19 diagnoses.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, on Friday news broke that the president and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus. The president promised that he and his wife “will get through this together.”

Though they’re adversaries on the political stage, that didn’t stop the former vice president from wishing his opponent well.

“Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” he tweeted Friday morning.

Biden’s well-wish is getting a mixed reaction in the comments.

Some users, for example, shared the former Senator’s appeal to the greater good.

“America is in this together. It should have been that way from the beginning!,” tweeted one commenter.

Another user wished Trump well, but only to a point.

“Let’s hope he makes a swift recovery and then is soundly defeated in November,” they tweeted.

Other commenters, however, weren’t as sympathetic to the 45th president.

“Trump downplayed Covid and 200k Americans died due to his utter incompetence but Karma is a b****,” wrote one commenter.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Other users weren’t joined Biden in wishing Trump a speedy recovery, but for different reasons than what Biden perhaps had in mind.

“We need President Trump to be ready to serve his second term after the President is re-elected on November 3rd.,” one user tweeted.

Multiple commenters praised Biden for taking the high road, calling him a class act and a true statesman.

However, one user wasn’t having any of the praise for the Delaware politician. Pointing to the fact that several Twitter users have expressed nothing short of glee at Trump’s diagnosis, the commenter called on Biden to condemn the rhetoric coming from some of his supporters in taking joy in the president’s illness.

For her part, Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, also wished Trump well, in a Friday morning tweet in which she referenced her husband, Douglas Emhoff.

Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

As recently as Thursday, Biden was carrying out his campaign via a train tour, making stops in Pennsylvania and Ohio, two so-called “swing states” whose electoral votes could tilt the election in his favor.

As of Friday morning, he has not addressed the media directly about the president’s diagnosis.