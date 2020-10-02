Alexa Collins Flaunts Killer Body In Skimpy Bikini On The Beach: ‘Blue Dreamin’

Alexa Collins took to Instagram on Friday morning to share another one of her beloved photoshoots. In this particular collection of images, the babe stood on a beach as she modeled a bright blue two-piece from Lady Lux Swimwear. Her bikini left almost nothing to the imagination and showcased her best assets, much to the delight of fans.

The camera captured Alexa posing in the sand as the water rolled onto the shore in the background. A long pier could be seen in the distance, as well as a patch of grass and palm trees surrounding a cluster of beach homes. Seagulls flew above the sea while the golden sunrise washed over Alexa and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Alexa’s ensemble included a triangle-shaped top with gold rings attached to the strings around her neck. The skintight fabric barely covered her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, her sideboob was on show via the low back.

The band cut off just below Alexa’s bust, so her toned tummy was on show. She paired the bra with a matching string thong. The front of the bikini bottom rested low on her waist to display her abs, while the sides tied above her hips and hugged her curvy figure.

Alexa accessorized her outfit with some large hoop earrings and she styled her blond locks in a neat blowout.

In some of the photos, Alexa pushed her weight to one hip and bent her knee as she arched her back. She tugged at her thong’s strings and played with her hair. One shot showed her lifting her knee and leaning slightly to the side as she closed her eyes to embrace the sun.

Another image was snapped from the side, giving fans a glimpse at the stunner’s toned derriere. She arched her body once more to define her backside as the wind blew through her luscious hair. Alexa stared at the camera with a dreamy gaze.

The post received more than 5,300 likes and just over 140 comments in an hour, proving to be a major success with her followers. Many people showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Loveeeee this bikini,” one fan wrote.

“You know you could make any beach in the world the most beautiful there is just by standing on it,” another user added.

“You would melt a snowman looking that hot,” a third person wrote with heart-eye emoji.

Alexa always knows how to send her fans into a frenzy. In another share, she sported lacy lingerie that hugged her incredible curves, which her followers loved.