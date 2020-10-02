Does Mike Pence Have Coronavirus? He & Second Lady Both Test Negative

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence have tested negative for coronavirus, a spokesman for the couple confirmed on Twitter. The announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump announced that he and First Lady Melania had been infected with COVID-19.

Press Secretary Devin O’Malley added that the vice president was tested daily and his most recent test was on Friday morning. O’Malley also wrote that Pence and his wife were both in “good health” and that they wished the Trumps a speedy recovery from the disease.

In addition, Pence himself issued a tweet where he expressed his hope that the couple get well soon.

“Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania,” he wrote.

That said, doctors will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the Pences as experts have warned that a COVID test can often give false positives, especially during the early stages of the disease. The virus’ incubation period can last as long as 14 days, meaning that a test must be taken two weeks after the original exposure to be sure of a negative diagnosis.

Moreover, some tests have a high detection failure rate, with as many as one-third of tests failing to catch a positive diagnosis. In fact, the tests used by the White House earlier this spring had been the subject of criticism by the FDA over “accuracy concerns,” as was previously reported by The Inquisitr.

This is not the first time that Pence has had a scare with the coronavirus. Kate Miller, Pence’s communications director, had the illness back in May. She was the second White House staff member to be infected with the virus, and the announcement sent shockwaves through the capitol at the time.

Pence is not the only official to have announced his COVID-19 results. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is fourth in line of the presidency, said Friday morning that he was negative. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is fifth in line, has also been cleared, per CNBC.

It is expected that other top officials, such as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will also be tested and announce their results soon.

The bill of clean health comes as Pence prepares for his own debate against California Sen. Kamala Harris. The event is scheduled for October 7.