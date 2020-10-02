‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Strips Down To Her Bra & Jeans For Empowering Post

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is tired of the body shamers. The TV personality took to her Instagram account on Thursday night to show off her curvy figure just weeks after giving birth to her fourth son.

In the sexy shot, Kailyn stripped down to her black Calvin Klein bra. The garment featured a plunging neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage. The lingerie also showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her tattoos.

She added a pair of skintight jeans. The denim featured a button fly as it wrapped snugly around her waist and curvy hips. The pants also accentuated her thighs and postpartum belly.

Kailyn posed next to a bed made up with a fur blanket and pillows. She pushed her hip to the side and bent one knee. She placed one hand out to her side as the other came up to rest near her head. She tilted her head and pushed her chin downward as she closed her eyes and wore a sultry expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, some framed wall decor could be seen, as well as green plants. In the caption of the post, Kailyn revealed that she is going at her own pace to get her body back after baby this time around, and that she doesn’t care what anyone thinks about it. She geotagged her location as Bantam, Connecticut.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in voluminous waves that tumbled over both of her shoulders.

Kailyn’s over 3.9 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the post. The pic garnered more than 322,000 likes with in the first 14 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her supporters also left over 8,500 messages about the snap in the comments section.

“Girl, your body is BANGIN! If anything the 4 babies only made it better,” one follower declared.

“I couldn’t button my jeans for 8 months after my last baby. You’re doing great!” remarked another.

“You are beautiful! I’ve watched you since you were pregnant with Isaac, you have come so far and you are an amazing mom!” a third comment read.

“Well said, we all beautiful in many ways and by the way you look amazing…” a fourth social media user wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kailyn gave birth to her fourth son over the summer, and shortly thereafter announced that she had named him Creed.