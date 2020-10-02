Tara Reid Takes A Dip In Red Mesh Bikini & Goes Makeup-Free As She Begins New ‘Journey’

Tara revealed that she was in Key West.

Tara Reid showed off her incredible bikini body to make a social media announcement. On Thursday, the 44-year-old American Pie actress took to Instagram to reveal that she has joined TikTok. She asked her fans to join her on her “journey,” which began in Key West, Florida.

The Sharknado star was filmed taking a dip in the ocean. She looked radiant and happy as she waded in calm, waist-deep water. She rocked a red mesh two-piece with white lining and black trim. The top also had a black tie detail on the front, which she left untied. The cups hugged her ample bust and scooped down low to show off an eyeful of cleavage.

Tara accessorized with a silver heart pendant necklace and an array of bangle bracelets on each wrist. As she approached the camera, she revealed more of her washboard stomach. The svelte Sharknado star wore her long blond hair down and parted to one side. Her tresses were damp with a natural wave.

She trailed her fingers across the water as she walked, and she gave the camera a warm smile. The former Taradise host teased that her fans will get to see her traveling to various locations on her new TikTok account.

“Hey guys. This is Tara Reid with my first time on TikTok,” she said. “Welcome to the Florida Keys, and now come and follow me and see where I go next.”

Tara’s post included a number of hashtags, which she used to reveal that she wasn’t wearing any makeup. She also informed her followers that no filter had been used on her video.

Tara’s admirers praised her beauty and her bikini in the comments section of her post. Some commenters also joked that she needed to be on the lookout for shark fins.

“Gorgeous! Love that bathing suit!” read one message.

“Goddess of the ocean,” said another fan.

“Wow tara, oh damnnn, you still look amazing. You look incredible in that bikini,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Looking amaze hun keep shining,” read a fourth remark.

A few of Tara’s followers said that they would like to see her in a Taradise reboot or an American Pie sequel, but one of her most recent career pursuits was a role in a movie adaption of the Netflix docu-series Tiger King. Back in May, her agent revealed that she was in talks to play big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin.

For now, Tara fans will have to settle for watching her on social media and in her upcoming Lifetime movie. According to Pop Culture, she’ll appear alongside Vivica A. Fox in The Wrong Cheerleader Coach, which airs on October 17.