Donald Trump Might Be Lying About Having Coronavirus, Michael Moore Speculates

'He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game,' Moore wrote.

In a lengthy post published Friday on his official Facebook page, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore suggested that President Donald Trump might be lying about contracting the novel coronavirus.

Moore slammed Trump as a “consistent, absolute, unrelenting, fearless, and professional liar,” pointing out that a Washington Post analysis established that he has told 25,000 lies since winning the presidency.

Moore conceded that Trump “may very well have COVID-19,” but noted that he “has a history of lying about his health.”

The filmmaker wrote that Trump never actually explained his emergency trip to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and suggested that White House doctors have been withholding information from the public.

He also pointed out that the commander-in-chief has repeatedly accused his political opponents — including Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden — of being physically and mentally unfit for office.

Moore acknowledged that it would be out of character for Trump — who has a history of “exaggerating” his strength — to lie about being sick, but argued that the president is desperate because he is trailing Biden in virtually all polls.

“So he needs — badly — to totally change the conversation,” Moore wrote, stressing that Trump is more than just a “buffoon.”

Trump, the filmmaker posited, “outfoxed” former FBI Director James Comey. He did the same to former special counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated his alleged ties to the Russian government. He also beat 20 other Republicans in the 2016 primary and defeated Clinton in the general election.

“He’s an evil genius and I raise the possibility of him lying about having COVID-19 to prepare us and counteract his game. He knows being sick tends to gain one sympathy. He’s not above weaponizing this.”

Moore argued that Trump might be looking for an excuse to reboot his campaign, since several damaging stories about him and members of his administration have been published in recent weeks.

The New York Times released his tax returns, The Atlantic alleged that he disparaged and insulted fallen American soldiers and The New Yorker reported on a scandal involving his campaign finance director.

Stephen Maturen / Getty Images

Moore warned that Trump may use this situation to his advantage and try postponing the election with the help of Attorney General William Barr.

He could also use coronavirus “as a pretext” to drop out of the presidential race and move Vice President Mike Pence to the top of the ticket. Then, Moore wrote, Pence could pardon Trump.

“Again, though, he may have COVID. But never, ever, ever take him at his word and never, ever, ever underestimate his survival skills or the depths of his deception or his evil,” Moore concluded.