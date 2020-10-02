’13 Reasons Why’ Star Anne Winters Channels Madonna With A Topless Bed Photo

13 Reasons Why star Anne Winters stunned fans yet again with her uncanny resemblance to the iconic singer, Madonna. The actress has been vying for the role of Madge in an upcoming biopic about the singer’s life, and she’s created quite the buzz with her Instagram photos.

In her latest racy snap, Anne looked drop dead gorgeous as she channeled the icon in bed. She opted to go topless with nothing but a white blanket to cover her body. She let the cover drop just enough to show off a hint of cleavage, as well as her toned arms and shoulders.

She also recreated Madonna’s “Blond Ambition” look with a blond wig, which was styled in voluminous curls and fell over her ears while brushing against the side of her face.

Anne posed with her weight shifted to one side. She placed her shoulder against a fluffy pillow behind her as she tilted her head. She rested both of her hands in front of her chest as she pushed her chin downward and looked up into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. She also had a lit cigarette hanging from her darkly painted lips. In the caption of the post, she referred to herself as a “mini” version of the singer.

Anne’s over 1 million followers can’t seem to get enough of her Madonna-themed photo shoots. Her most recent one has already earned her more than 28,000 like in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 320 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You’re so good. I love this got-get-it attitude! Very Madonna!” one follower gushed.

“I am a huge Madonna fan… you are killing it!!” declared another.

“Oh My gosh, Grrl! I can’t stop sharing your Madonna’s Pics! You Look Perfect!,” a third user wrote.

“As a hardcore, die-hard @madonna super fan, I hope you get the role! Seeing your recreations if these iconic looks, and your commitment, dedication and passion make me more excited for the movie, and hopeful you get the role. Having someone so identical to the [crown emoji] will make the fantasy of seeing Madonna’s herstory so much more immersive, a fourth person gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Anne recently showed off a brunette Madonna look when she posed in a skimpy white crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes. To date, that post has reeled in more than 30,000 likes and over 290 comments.