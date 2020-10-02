Claudia Tihan Gets On All Fours In A Tiny Black Bikini

Claudia Tihan took to Instagram on Thursday, October 1, to share a new update with her 1.3 million followers. The French-Canadian model looked stunning in a skimpy bikini that flaunted her bodacious curves and ample assets.

Claudia rocked a skimpy black two-piece swimsuit that came from a brand called Quatre. From what was visible, the top featured tiny cups that hardly held her shapely chest. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen from certain angles. Her cleavage was also on display, thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline. A pair of narrow straps clung to her shoulders for support, accentuating her lean arms.

She wore a matching thong that likely boasted pretty high leg cuts. Its waistband hugged her small waist, highlighting her curvy waist and flat midsection. The style showcased her round booty.

Claudia was seen enjoying a lovely day at the beach, wearing her scanty attire. According to the geotag, she was at the Maldives. In the first photo, she posed on the fine, white sand with her knees and arms firmly affixed to the ground. She looked straight into the lens with a sultry gaze and parted lips. The angle also displayed a hint of her pert behind.

In the second pic, the babe slightly changed her pose into a crouch position. Her legs were tucked under her body as she leaned forward with her arms placed on the flat surface. She glanced at the photographer and gave a closed-lip smile. The third snap showed Claudia propping herself up, using both of her hands as support.

The last image was similar to the first picture. Only this time, she faced forward with her eyes closed. She had a smile on her face, which indicated how happy she felt at that time.

Claudia left her brunette locks untied and wore a bucket hat over it. Her locks looked damp from swimming. For the occasion, she opted for a pair of oversized earrings and several rings.

Claudia paired the post with a short caption and added a popcorn emoji. She gave credit to Quatre by tagging the brand in the photo.

Like most of her posts, the new social media share was adored by her social media supporters. As of this writing, it has amassed more than 115,000 likes and over 280 comments. Fans and followers around the globe took to the comments section to shower her with compliments and messages.

“I’ve been supporting you since 2015, and it’s not even real how precious you are. You’re an angel, period. Ily Clau! Come back to Colombia!” a fan wrote.

“My fav pictures of you,” added another follower.