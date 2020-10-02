Casey Costelloe Slays In A Pink Crocheted Thong Bikini At The Beach

Aussie stunner Casey Costelloe took to her Instagram account on Friday morning to share a steamy new snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her fantastic figure as she asked her followers in the caption of the post what their weekend plans were.

In the sexy pic, Casey looked hotter than ever as she opted for a pink crocheted bikini. The teeny top tied behind her back and clung tightly to her chest while exposing her sideboob. The thin straps also showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bottoms were cut high over her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her slender waist as they showed off her round booty in the process. Her muscular thighs were also in the spotlight for the pic. She accessorized the look with a bracelet on her wrist.

Casey stood with her backside facing the camera. She had both of her arms resting at her sides and one leg in front of the other. She twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face as she soaked up some sun.

In the background, a sandy beach and some large rocks could be seen. Plenty of green foliage was also visible. She geotagged her location as Delwood Beach.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Casey’s 775,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times within the first two hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 160 messages during that time.

“Nice bikini Case! Luv the pink Hottie!” one follower wrote.

“Let the day begins with positive vibes & feel the nature of this world flows in your body & mind,” another stated.

“Very beautiful woman,” a third comment read.

“Absolutely Gorgeous!! Have a great weekend Casey,” a fourth user gushed.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online uploads. She’s often seen rocking sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Casey recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she opted for a funky printed two-piece and some dangling earrings as she posed in the desert. That post was also a popular one among fans. To date, it’s racked up more than 7,600 likes and over 260 comments.