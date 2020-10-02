Valerie Cossette Snaps A Booty-Flaunting Selfie In A Pink Thong Bikini

On Thursday, Canadian model Valerie Cossette made the workweek a little more interesting, taking to Instagram to share a sizzling mirror selfie that spotlighted her round posterior. The sizzling brunette went scantily-clad for the steamy upload, baring her peachy buns in an itty-bitty pink bikini that left little to the imagination.

Valerie snapped the selfie in mid-profile, posing with one arm across her midriff as she arched her back. She cocked her shoulder and rested her elbow on her hip bone, parting her legs and flaunting her curvy thigs. The photo cut off just above the knee, showcasing an eyeful of hourglass curves and giving fans a tantalizing back view of her thong bikini.

The triangle string number had a tiny ruched back that perfectly showed off her derrière. The meager bottoms were a slightly lighter color than the top, sporting a pastel shade that flattered her glowing tan. Meanwhile, the top was a faded magenta hue that complimented Valerie’s raven tresses, which the tattooed beauty wore down for the shot. Both pieces featured white spaghetti straps that went over her hip as well as across the chest line and shoulder. Although the bombshell’s chest was not fully visible due to the angle of the shot, fans could notice the deep-cut swimsuit exposed a serious amount of sideboob.

The gorgeous Bang Energy elite model accessorized with a pale-pink stiletto manicure, showing off her long, flat nails as she fanned her fingers over the phone case. Her hair spilled down her back in wavy curls. She wore a discrete ring on one of her fingers and little else in terms of bling, letting her killer curves speak for themselves. Likewise, Valerie’s impressive sleeve tattoo was on full display for her audience to admire. The photo also gave followers a peek at the ink on her midriff and teased the tat on her phone-holding hand.

The 27-year-old appeared to be in her living room. The mirror reflection showed a spacious beige couch adorned with a bounty of throw pillows, which matched the ceiling beams. A blue makeup bag rested on the window sill, adding a splash of color to the earth-toned interior.

Valerie captioned the snap with a cherry blossom emoji that seemed to mirror the color of her skimpy bikini, leading one follower to comment, “My beautiful wild flower,” trailed by a string of hearts.

The booty-flaunting selfie brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up more than 900 messages. Her supports also clicked the like button on her post over 59,600 times.

“I was missing your selfies,” wrote fellow Bang Energy babe Nina Serebrova, who ended her comment with a heart.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in Australian tattoo model Vicky Aisha, leaving a pair of two-hearts emoji.

“Wow simply marvellous [sic] girl I like you very much,” commented a third Instagrammer, offering Valerie a handful of roses via emoji.