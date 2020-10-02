Janet Jackson, 54, Shows Off her Incredible Abs While Wearing A Turtleneck Crop Top & Jeans

Janet Jackson, 54, treated her fans to yet another sexy Instagram upload this week. The singer showcased her incredible abs in a stunning throwback photo.

In the gorgeous snap, Janet looked like a million bucks as she opted for a black turtleneck crop top. The shirt boasted long sleeves that clung to her lean arms. The garment clung to her chest, and flaunted her flat tummy and gym-honed midsection as well.

She added a pair of light-colored jeans. The denim had a button fly and fit snugly around her petite waist. Just a hint of her dark underwear could be spotted under the pants. She accessorized the style with a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Janet posed with both of her hands resting in front of her hips. She leaned forward slightly and had her head turned to the side. She looked away from the camera as she beamed a huge, toothy smile. In the background of the shot, multiple people can be seen standing behind the singer.

She wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a high ponytail that rested on top of her head. The locks were styled in tight curls that fell down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Janet’s over 5.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the throwback post by clicking the like button more than 84,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 1,500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“It’s the breathtakingly beautiful smile for me!” one follower wrote.

“JANET YOUR SO PRETTY AND YOU STILL ARE TODAY. SUCH A QUEEN,” another stated.

“Or last week because you still look the same lol,” a third social media user declared.

“This Was The Era That Made Me Fall In Love! It’s Beyonce and Janet For Me When It Comes To The Greatest Female Entertainer’s!” a fourth person wrote.

The singer seems to love sharing throwback photos of herself. She often fills her timeline with snaps of herself rocking sexy dresses, tiny tops, and other gorgeous looks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Janet recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posted a flashback pic of herself rocking a low-cut sheer, black dress. The garment exposed her ample cleavage, toned arms, and killer legs. That post was also a huge hit among her fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 112,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.